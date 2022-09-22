iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lessened by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.49. 55,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,573. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51.

