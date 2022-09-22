iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,323,000 after acquiring an additional 557,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,030,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,425. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81.

