iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,875,000 after acquiring an additional 735,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 462,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 380,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,161. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

