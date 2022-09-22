iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned approximately 1.29% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

