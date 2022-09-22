iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.51. 297,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,295. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

