iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.64. 171,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

