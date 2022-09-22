iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.37. 44,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

