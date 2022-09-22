iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 1,457,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 929,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,852 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,872,000 after acquiring an additional 397,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.