iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 176.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 112,232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ISTB stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 9,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,309. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.