iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVD stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.25. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.42. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$16.57 and a 12-month high of C$19.07.

