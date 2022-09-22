iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Trimmed by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.38. 112,738 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

