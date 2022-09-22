iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $107.08

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.08 and last traded at $107.12, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

