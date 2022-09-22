iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.89. 156,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $131.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

