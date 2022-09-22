iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,847 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 1.27% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

TLH stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,433. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $152.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13.

