iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 216.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.47 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $86.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.