Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.