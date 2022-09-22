iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.29. 8,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,659. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.51. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,508. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

