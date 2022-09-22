Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,090 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 4,537 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camping World Trading Down 4.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on CWH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Camping World stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 10,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.72. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

