Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 22nd (AAD, AEE, AEP, AFX, ALLO, ALO, AMPS, AMRK, ASND, AT1)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 22nd:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €170.00 ($173.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €135.00 ($137.76) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $57.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $172.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.70 ($2.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $138.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €102.00 ($104.08) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $22.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $36.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $35.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $108.00 to $101.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $108.00 to $101.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $207.00 to $190.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €11.70 ($11.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $373.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $121.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price cut by Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to C$4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $39.00 to $46.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $146.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $82.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $88.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €12.60 ($12.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target reduced by Argus from $54.00 to $53.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $60.00 to $44.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities to C$11.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €78.70 ($80.31) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($765.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $410.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($227.55) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $3.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €8.50 ($8.67) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($168.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $70.00 to $75.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $241.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.15.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target reduced by Atlantic Securities from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $620.00 to $635.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €38.20 ($38.98) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €197.00 ($201.02) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright to C$2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $38.00.

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

