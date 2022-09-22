Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 22nd (AAD, AEE, AEP, AFX, ALLO, ALO, AMPS, AMRK, ASND, AT1)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 22nd:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €170.00 ($173.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €135.00 ($137.76) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $57.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $172.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.70 ($2.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $138.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €102.00 ($104.08) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $22.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $36.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $35.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $108.00 to $101.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $108.00 to $101.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $207.00 to $190.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €11.70 ($11.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $373.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $121.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price cut by Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to C$4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $39.00 to $46.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $146.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $82.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $88.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €12.60 ($12.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target reduced by Argus from $54.00 to $53.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $60.00 to $44.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities to C$11.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €78.70 ($80.31) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($765.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $410.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($227.55) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $3.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €8.50 ($8.67) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($168.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $70.00 to $75.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $241.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.15.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target reduced by Atlantic Securities from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $620.00 to $635.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €38.20 ($38.98) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €197.00 ($201.02) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright to C$2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $38.00.

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

