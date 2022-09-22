Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.93. 60,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

