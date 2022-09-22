Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.67. 126,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

