Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 352,014 shares.The stock last traded at $36.38 and had previously closed at $37.19.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.