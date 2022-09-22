Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,401. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

