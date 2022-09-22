Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,634 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 101,722 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,454,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 146,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 2,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

