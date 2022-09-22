Inverse Finance Trading Down 1.4% This Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $75.14 or 0.00392989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Inverse Finance’s official website is inverse.finance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

