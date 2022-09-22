Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,407. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.05 and its 200-day moving average is $429.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $566.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

