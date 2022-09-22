Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit stock opened at $408.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

