International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,923,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,068,000 after buying an additional 490,739 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after buying an additional 1,553,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after buying an additional 1,796,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,095,000 after buying an additional 831,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $16.60 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

