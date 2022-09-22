Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Intapp Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.