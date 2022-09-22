Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $951,787.52 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samsara Stock Up 1.7 %

Samsara stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 2.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

