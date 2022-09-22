Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $951,787.52 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Samsara Stock Up 1.7 %
Samsara stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
