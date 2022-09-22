Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Sells 267,815 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 250,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $10,632,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. 1,645,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,313. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

