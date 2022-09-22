Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells 138,547 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $5,242,618.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $2,043,600.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Parth Mehrotra sold 27,265 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $948,276.70.

On Friday, July 8th, Parth Mehrotra sold 12,735 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $435,919.05.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,197,200.00.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 810,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 138,172 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

