Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells 3,474 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $12,089.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,368.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 403,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 122.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

