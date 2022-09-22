Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Insider Sells 198,700 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lars Letonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Lars Letonoff sold 200 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $4,008.00.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

NASDAQ KNBE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 3,102,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

