Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Sells $6,090,000.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,930,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.04. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 17.46.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,437.40% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humacyte by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humacyte by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,839 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

