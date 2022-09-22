Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Sells $6,090,000.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,930,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Humacyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.04. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 17.46.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,437.40% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humacyte (HUMA)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.