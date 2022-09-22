Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells $607,028.18 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,459,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,873,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WISH stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $625.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 538.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

