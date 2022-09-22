Insider Buying: Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS) Insider Buys A$141,110.78 in Stock

Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS – Get Rating) insider Peter Hutchinson bought 1,881,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$141,110.78 ($98,678.86).

Vysarn Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Get Vysarn alerts:

About Vysarn

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vysarn Limited engages in the hydrogeological drilling business in Western Australia. It also operates in the test pumping and water consultancy businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vysarn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vysarn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.