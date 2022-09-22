Insider Buying: Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Director Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,013.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 10,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,100. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 145.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 187,782 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $262,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

