Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Acquires $18,300.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 2,500 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $18,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,993.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spok Stock Performance

SPOK opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Spok Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Spok

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. Spok’s payout ratio is -99.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.