Insider Buying: Future Metals NL (ASX:FME) Insider Purchases A$23,575.63 in Stock

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME – Get Rating) insider Jardee Kininmonth purchased 188,605 shares of Future Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,575.63 ($16,486.45).

Jardee Kininmonth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Jardee Kininmonth purchased 350,000 shares of Future Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($36,713.29).

Future Metals Company Profile

Future Metals NL engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, iridium, osmium, rhodium, and ruthenium. The company owns a 100% interest in the Panton Platinum Group Metals Project (Panton PGM) consisting of three granted mining leases covering a total area of approximately 23 square kilometers located in the East Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

