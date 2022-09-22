Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,880 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 5.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 8.82% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KJAN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,867. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

