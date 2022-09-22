IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.91

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

IMAX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $781.47 million, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Articles

