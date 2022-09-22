IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 7,885 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NEE stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 393,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,138. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

