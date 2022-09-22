IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,904 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

