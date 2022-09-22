IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,760 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.66. 63,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.74 and a 200 day moving average of $253.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $294.92. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

