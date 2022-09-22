IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 86,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $78.44. 112,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.