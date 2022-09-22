IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.95. 88,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,339. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.