IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $22.52 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.5 %

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 342,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

