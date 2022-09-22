IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $16.40 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $14.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.81. 139,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.61 and its 200 day moving average is $480.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.39 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.41.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.