IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.50 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.97 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.88.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

